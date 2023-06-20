OZSC to Offer Software Licenses to Lighting Manufacturers

Warwick, NY, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Engineering and Design, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OZSC or the “Company”), is thrilled to announce that it is currently in the development stages of a proprietary BACnet program. This program promises to be lightweight, scalable and designed to run efficiently in a Docker instance, effectively revolutionizing smart building commissioning.

The software is being designed to scan the network for all BACnet capable equipment, systematically identifying each object and subsequently enabling the commissioner to program the system efficiently and accurately. This includes scheduling of tasks, formation of groups, and orchestrating BACnet-triggered events. Once commissioning is completed the end user will then be provided with a web-based user interface to monitor and control various aspects of the system.

"This development is significant, and it showcases our commitment to fostering innovation within the smart building sector," said Brian Conway, CEO of Ozop Energy Solutions. "We're striving to provide a tool that will simplify and streamline the complex process of commissioning a smart building while adding an additional layer of automation to building management systems."

The new BACnet program is expected to have a transformative impact on building management, allowing for the seamless integration of automated systems such as programmed shade adjustments in response to light detection. Such features are anticipated to significantly enhance energy efficiency and comfort within smart buildings.



This pioneering software development reinforces Ozop Energy Solutions' ongoing commitment to leading the way in renewable energy solutions and smart building technology.

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (Ozop Energy Solutions ( http://ozopenergy.com/ ) is the flagship company that oversees a wide variety of products in various stages of development in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.



Ozop Energy Systems is a manufacturer and distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

About Ozop Engineering and Design

Ozop Engineering and Design engineers energy efficient, easy to install and use, digital lighting controls solutions for commercial buildings, campuses, and sports complexes throughout North America. Products include relays panels, controllers, occupancy/vacancy sensors, daylight sensors and wall switch stations. Ozop has a dedicated design team that produces system drawings and a technical support group for product questions and onsite system commissioning. Our mission is to be recognized for our deep understanding of power management systems and ability to provide the right solution for each facility.

www.ozopengineering.com

About Ozop Capital Partners

Ozop Capital Partners, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and wholly owns EV Insurance Company, Inc. (“EVIC”). EVIC, DBA Ozop Plus is licensed as a captive insurer that reinsures.

About Royal Administration Services, Inc.

Royal Administration Services, Inc. is a provider and administrator of vehicle service contracts. The business' products include automobile warranty plans, automobile warranty service, and automobile warranty service insurance. Royal has been in business for over 35 years, has written in excess of two million policies and has paid over $2 billion in claims.

Safe Harbor Statement

