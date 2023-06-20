Environmental Services technicians are on the front lines keeping hospitals and healthcare facilities clean. To honor them, Cintas+Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today announced that nominations are open for its 2023 C.A.P.E. Awards (Cleaning to Advance the Patient Experience) through August 7.

C.A.P.E. Awards celebrate EVS staff in acute and long-term care facilities who are at the frontline of patient care providing clean and safe facilities for healthcare workers, patients, residents and visitors across the country. The public can nominate heroic EVS technicians who might not wear a cape, but who play critical roles in cleaning and sanitizing healthcare facilities to eliminate viruses, germs and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).

"EVS staff play an increasingly vital role in infection control, but their hard work often goes unnoticed," said Chad Poeppelmeier, Cintas Vice President of Healthcare. "We’re proud to honor these unsung heroes who display empathy and courage and spend countless hours cleaning and maintaining public and private spaces to prevent infection."

When the nomination period closes, a panel of Cintas representatives will evaluate nominations based on their compelling nature and the quality of service and dedication of the nominee. The panel will select 10 winners who each receive a $2,500 cash prize and a $2,500 donation to their healthcare institution or a charity of choice on their behalf. Winners will also receive a Rubbermaid charging bucket with products inside, and a scholarship to attend one of Association for the Health Care Environment’s (AHE) (CHEST, CSCT, CNACC) signature series Train the Trainer programs.

During the 2022 C.A.P.E. Awards, Cintas received more than 700 nominations. Ten award winners were selected for their impeccable motivation, reliability, adaptability and commitment to supporting clinical staff and other teams. Visit the Hall+of+Fame page to view the list of winners.

To nominate an EVS technician, and to learn more about the Cintas C.A.P.E. Awards, visit cintascapeawards.com.

About Cintas Corporation:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612265891/en/