SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. ( CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™️: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2023 report. In its inaugural debut in the Forrester Wave, Check Point Harmony Email & Collaboration secured a position as a leader.



Business Email Compromise (BEC) schemes are rising in prevalence and damage. According to the FBI, BEC scams have cost organizations around the world over US$43 billion. Further, BEC 3.0 scams, which leverage legitimate services, are rising in popularity, requiring a more effective approach to email security. With organizations facing an average of 1,248 cyber-attacks per week, it is crucial for companies to deploy artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cyber security solutions to prevent increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks. The Forrester Wave report states that since Check Point acquired CAPES vendor Avanan in 2021, it has “focused on integrating email security into its platform, leveraging its native ThreatCloud threat intelligence capabilities to deliver Phishing360 protection across endpoints, browsers, and SaaS applications” providing companies with a comprehensive email security suite.

We believe Check Point's position as a leader in the Forrester Wave is attributed to its capabilities, strategy, and customer feedback. The report notes that Check Point is currently the sole enterprise email security vendor offering an in-line CAPES (Cloud-native, API-enabled Email Security) deployment option that works with both Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. Check Point is also noted as one of the only vendors providing full protection for communication and collaboration applications like Teams, SharePoint, Slack, and Dropbox.

Key features of Check Point Harmony Email & Collaboration are:

Cloud-first, AI-first technology: Check Point harnesses the power its patented API-enabled deployments to safeguard against ransomware, account takeover, Business Email Compromise (BEC), and supply chain attacks.

Check Point harnesses the power its patented API-enabled deployments to safeguard against ransomware, account takeover, Business Email Compromise (BEC), and supply chain attacks. Comprehensive Collaboration Protection: Harmony Email & Collaboration ensures end-to-end security for all communication channels, securing Slack, Teams, Google Drive, OneDrive, and leading file-sharing apps.

Harmony Email & Collaboration ensures end-to-end security for all communication channels, securing Slack, Teams, Google Drive, OneDrive, and leading file-sharing apps. AI-powered Threat Intelligence: Harmony Email & Collaboration integrates with Check Point ThreatCloud AI, the world's largest threat intelligence database, analyzing billions of websites and files. It performs millions of file emulations and receives updates on millions of malicious indicators daily, offering real-time protection.



“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition,” said Gil Friedrich, VP of Email Security at Check Point. “We’re especially proud to earn the highest score possible in the innovation criterion. We’ve been at the forefront of transforming cloud email security to the API-based approach, which has since become the industry standard for securing Microsoft 365 and Gmail. With our product vision, continuous innovation, and unique prevention-first approach, we believe we will continue to define and lead this market. It's truly gratifying to see that our vision aligns with Forrester's market analysis, reaffirming for us our position as a market leader.”

Check Point acquired Avanan in 2021, integrating their industry-leading email security solution into the Harmony product suite. The Check Point Harmony pillar is powered by ThreatCloud AI to deliver dynamic protection, swiftly responding to newly emerging threats and strengthening the security stack of organizations in real-time.

To read more about today's announcement and receive a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Email Security 2023

For more information about Check Point Harmony Email & Collaboration and its advanced email security solutions

