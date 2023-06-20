Insight PA Cyber Charter School celebrates Class of 2023 with in-person prom and graduation ceremony

1 day ago
Insight PA Cyber Charter School, an online K-12 public school serving students throughout the state, celebrated its Class of 2023 with a prom and graduation ceremony to launch students into their continued educational and professional careers.

Insight PA hosted an in-person prom in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Friday, June 9th. Over 100 members of the senior class and their guests were in attendance. The school then held an in-person commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 10th at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square.

“We celebrate the culmination of our students’ dedicated efforts and achievements that have allowed them to mark this milestone in their lives,” said Eileen Cannistraci, CEO of Insight PA. “Our students and their families embraced the many opportunities online schooling offers and are excited to move forward prepared to enter the workforce and continue their academic futures.”

Insight PA graduated 332 students from across the Commonwealth. Class members have plans to attend colleges and universities across Pennsylvania and around the country, including Penn State University, Temple University, Hampton University, and The College of Charleston. Other students will be entering into military service or moving directly into employment, bolstered by the technical skills and hands-on experience they received through Insight PA’s Career & Technical Education (CTE) Program.

Insight PA’s 2023 Valedictorian is Thalia Bas. Thalia plans to pursue a career in Cosmetology. Class Salutatorian Noir Moran will be attending Kutztown University and studying Psychology. Morgan O’Gorman, recipient of the Insight PA Board of Trustees President’s Scholarship Award, will be attending Adelphi University in New York with a nearly full academic scholarship, where she will study Health Sciences and minor in Dance.

Inspirational speaker Jamar Root, founder and host of the podcast and YouTube show “Root of Everything,” delivered the ceremony’s keynote address.

Insight PA students in grades K-12 attend live online classes featuring a robust curriculum and electives taught by state-certified teachers. Students also have access to a wide array of career education opportunities to help them prepare for life after high school. The Class of 2023 marks the school's fourth graduating class.

Details of the graduation ceremony:

WHAT: Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School 2023 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: 11:00am, Saturday, June 10, 2023

WHERE: Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square, 25 S Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603

CONTACT: For questions about the celebrations and media inquiries, please contact Sara Stell, Insight PA Manager of Communications, at [email protected].

About Insight PA Cyber Charter School

Insight PA Cyber Charter School is an online public charter school authorized by the Pennsylvania Department of Education that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the Pennsylvania public school system, Insight PA is available to all Pennsylvania residents at no cost for families. Insight PA provides life-ready learning experiences and empowers students to engage, learn and succeed. For more information about Insight PA, visit insightpa.k12.com.

