The Mason Center for Healthcare Education Partnership with MedCerts Expands Opportunities in Tennessee

1 day ago
The+Mason+Center+for+Healthcare+Education has partnered with MedCerts, an online certification training provider in allied healthcare and information technology, to offer MedCerts’ full catalog.

“We are delighted to work with the Mason Center to bring our programming to the Tennessee community,” said Craig Sprinkle, CEO at MedCerts, a Stride%2C+Inc. company (NYSE: LRN). “This partnership allows us to offer our life-changing learning and career opportunities to even more individuals interested in the healthcare field.”

The Mason Center provides state and nationally recognized certification programs, convenient access to training, real-world clinical experience, connection with potential employers, and financial assistance for those who qualify.

As Tennessee hospital administrators report struggles to fill healthcare positions, the Mason Center’s collaboration with MedCerts aims to address those shortages and prepare the workforce of the future.

“Now more than ever, individuals are looking to launch or expand their careers,” said Brandi Miller, Executive Director at The Mason Center. “We’re excited to team with MedCerts to offer an opportunity for those looking to embark on their career in healthcare through in-demand certification programs.”

As a leader in online healthcare, MedCerts has helped more than 55,000 students earn credentials and start new careers in the in-demand fields of healthcare and IT. MedCerts has developed more than 50 immersive online national certification training programs with best-in-class outcomes.

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride%2C+Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through Experiential Learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 55,000 individuals across the country and partnered with over 500 American job centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. In 2020, MedCerts was acquired by Stride, Inc. Stride has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. For more information, visit medcerts.com.

About The Mason Center

The Mason Center for Healthcare Education is a non-profit education center that offers certification programs for individuals who want to pursue or grow careers in the senior care industry, including skilled nursing, assisted living and long-term care fields.

