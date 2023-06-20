Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today that two publications—Newsweek and Forbes—have recognized the company as a top place to work for those early in their career journeys.

Tractor Supply was one of 300 companies named to Forbes’ list of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Employers+for+New+Grads. Companies were evaluated based on factors including reputation, salary and benefits, education and career advancement opportunities, working hours and atmosphere and quality of work.

The company was also named to Newsweek’s list of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Greatest+Workplaces+for+Job+Starters. Tractor Supply is recognized as a company leading the way in training and mentorship for those with five years or less of working experience.

“At Tractor Supply, we are committed to being a great place to work for people in all career and life stages, so it’s an honor to be recognized for how we support those early in their careers,” said Melissa Kersey, chief human resources officer at Tractor Supply. “Our goal is to care for our Team Members’ overall well-being, so they choose to stay, develop and grow their careers with us. From industry-leading benefits to development opportunities to our unmatched values-driven culture, Tractor Supply strives to provide a rewarding and fulfilling experience for all of our Team Members.”

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the 2023 Fortune 500. The company’s more than 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of April 1, 2023, the Company operated 2,164 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of April 1, 2023, the Company operated 189 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

