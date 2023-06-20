TOWER ONE WIRELESS ANNOUNCES FOUR TOWERS COMPLETED - ADDITIONAL NON-CANCELLABLE RENT OF $ 900,000

1 day ago
TOWER ONE CONSTRUCTION UPDATE FOR THE MONTH OF MAY 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (CSE: TO) ( TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“Tower One” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a construction update for the month of May 2023.

During the month of May, the Company completed four (4) new towers: one (1) tower in Ecuador, and three (3) towers in Colombia with a total of sixty five (65) towers under construction in these specific countries, as well. These towers are built to suit specific clients and will provide a total, non-cancellable rent revenue for 10 years of approximately $900, 000 (*This figure excludes colocation revenue upside and inflation escalator terms).

Total Towers Built Month4
Total Towers Built YTD53
Total Towers in Portfolio401
Colocations (Total)40
Tower One continues to support the efforts to deploy efficient telecommunications networks which lead to more connected and serviced communities across Latin America. Deploying new infrastructure to provide mobile internet coverage has a direct effect in reducing the digital gap of users and communities ensuring inclusion and improving economic development.

A copy of the construction report for the month of May 2023 can be found in the Company’s web site or following this Link.

About Tower One
Tower One’s principal business is to build, own and operate multi-tenant wireless telecommunications infrastructure (“towers”) in Latin America. Tower One leases space on its towers to mobile network operators. The Company is focused on the building to suit the tower industry whereby a long-term lease is secured with a tenant prior to building a tower. The Company owns and operates 397 towers in some of the largest Spanish speaking countries in Latin America (Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico) with a combined population of approximately 190 million people.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company’s expectation of obtaining the acceptance of new towers by the Company’s customers. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contributes to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will not occur. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, present and future business strategies, the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and regulatory uncertainties, and risks. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information referenced herein, whether as a result of new information events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

