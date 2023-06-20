Sinclair Broadcast Group today announced that Stefan Schellhas has been named Vice President and General Manager of WKRC/Local 12 and WSTR/Star 64, Sinclair’s owned and/or operated television stations in Cincinnati.

Schellhas has held several leadership roles at the stations, most recently serving as Station Manager. Prior positions include Director of Sales, General Sales Manager and Local Sales Manager.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast said, “Stefan has over twenty years of broadcast and sales management experience and has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership skills while achieving success in a variety of roles at the stations. With Jon Lawhead’s retirement, we are confident the stations are in excellent hands under Stefan’s leadership.”

“Local 12 is a trusted brand that’s significant to the community. The station’s employees from engineering and business operations to our content center are responsible for that success. I know from experience that you can’t succeed unless you surround yourself with people smarter than you. That’s the best part about this opportunity for me. I’ve been here long enough to see that I’ll be leading, and more importantly, supporting, a group that is exceptionally smart, talented and dedicated to our brand. I’m humbled to have this opportunity and I look forward to being a good steward to our employees, clients, viewers, and community,” said Schellhas.

Schellhas holds a degree in communications from Xavier University.

