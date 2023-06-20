Sinclair Broadcast Group Names Stefan Schellhas Vice President and General Manager of WKRC and WSTR in Cincinnati

Sinclair Broadcast Group today announced that Stefan Schellhas has been named Vice President and General Manager of WKRC/Local 12 and WSTR/Star 64, Sinclair’s owned and/or operated television stations in Cincinnati.

Schellhas has held several leadership roles at the stations, most recently serving as Station Manager. Prior positions include Director of Sales, General Sales Manager and Local Sales Manager.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast said, “Stefan has over twenty years of broadcast and sales management experience and has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership skills while achieving success in a variety of roles at the stations. With Jon Lawhead’s retirement, we are confident the stations are in excellent hands under Stefan’s leadership.”

“Local 12 is a trusted brand that’s significant to the community. The station’s employees from engineering and business operations to our content center are responsible for that success. I know from experience that you can’t succeed unless you surround yourself with people smarter than you. That’s the best part about this opportunity for me. I’ve been here long enough to see that I’ll be leading, and more importantly, supporting, a group that is exceptionally smart, talented and dedicated to our brand. I’m humbled to have this opportunity and I look forward to being a good steward to our employees, clients, viewers, and community,” said Schellhas.

Schellhas holds a degree in communications from Xavier University.

About Sinclair, Inc.

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

