Hilton+Grand+Vacations+Inc. ( NYSE:HGV, Financial), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, has been named on Newsweek’s annual rankings for the “Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces®” list for creating a positive, inclusive and supportive workplace for its team members. The company placed 14th out of 100 companies around the world and was the only vacation ownership company on the list. The 2023 “Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces®” is the newest list in the Most Loved Workplace® collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

“We’re incredibly proud to be acknowledged for building a strong, values-driven culture that is united under our mission of ‘Putting People First,’” said Mark Wang, president and CEO at Hilton Grand Vacations. “This recognition underscores our commitment to prioritizing and meeting the needs of all of our team members around the world.”

“We’re honored to be recognized by Newsweek for our top-ranked team member programs and our relentless pursuit of cultivating a people-first workplace,” said Pablo Brizi, executive vice president, chief human resources officer & corporate affairs at Hilton Grand Vacations. “We’re so thankful for the exceptional talent of our team members and will always work to improve our benefits and offerings to help them achieve their personal and professional goals.”

HGV has successfully cultivated an engaged global workforce of nearly 16,000 team members. The company has a people-first culture rooted in respect, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging and is one that provides its team members with job satisfaction and growth opportunities. HGV ensures that team members are empowered to reach their full potential both professionally and personally through many of the unique programs it offers.

For the past two years, HGV has been recognized for its exceptional culture by Newsweek’s “Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®” list and was most recently acknowledged on “America’s Greatest Workplaces” lists including Diversity for successfully cultivating an inclusive and diverse workplace, LGBTQ+ for creating an environment where all team members feel valued and respected and Job Starters for creating a supportive work environment providing ongoing learning and growth opportunities.

From flexible work arrangements and extensive paid time off to travel perks and support for working parents, HGV offers a variety of best-in-class benefits. Beginning on their first day of employment, eligible full-time and part-time HGV team members are immediately able to enjoy many benefits including medical, dental, vision, disability and life coverage and optional supplemental insurance. HGV also offers a DailyPay option for eligible U.S. team members, rewarding travel experiences and a fulfilling work-life balance for team members through various flex-work options and the company’s exclusive Team Member and Family Travel Program, which includes generous hotel discounts and paid time off to relax, recharge and reconnect.

The Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses across the world with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35% of the initial score was based on responses to BPI's proprietary Love of Workplace survey. Another 25% was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google. The final 40% came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners-up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their rankings.

HGV’s “Most Loved Workplace” profile can be found on %22Most+Loved+Workplace%22+Official+Certification+Page. The full Newsweek list of 2023’s “Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces®” was featured in the magazine’s June 9 print edition and is currently available at newsweek.com%2Frankings.

To view available openings at HGV, please visit hgv.com%2Fcareers.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ( NYSE:HGV, Financial) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 19 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 515,000 Club Members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.hgv.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace, go to: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mostlovedworkplace.com.

