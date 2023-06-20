Fulton Financial Corporation Names Karthik Sridharan as Chief Operations and Technology Officer

Author's Avatar
23 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) today announced that Karthik Sridharan has joined as Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operations and Technology Officer. Sridharan will be responsible for leading a team of information technology and operations professionals focused on leveraging leading technology to provide the best digital customer experience at Fulton Bank.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612162613/en/

230524_FultonBank_KarthikSirdharan_LR.jpg

Karthik Sridharan (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m confident Karthik is the right person to take our digital capabilities to the next level,” said Chairman, CEO and President Curt Myers. “He has a proven track record of improving operations and decreasing application time-to-market, while simultaneously enhancing the digital customer experience.”

As a senior information technology executive, Sridharan brings more than 20 years of experience with Fortune 500 companies. Since 2019, he has served as Chief Information Officer, Executive Vice President, at OceanFirst Bank in Red Bank, NJ. Prior to that, from 2011-2019, he worked as Chief Technology Officer, Enterprise Operations and Technology, for Citigroup in New York, NY. From 2009-2011, he served as Executive Director, Global Technology Infrastructure at JP Morgan Chase and Company in New York, NY. From 2005-2009, he served as Senior Vice President, Global Technology, for Bank of America Corp., in New York, NY.

Sridharan holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration & Information Systems Management from Temple University’s Fox School of Business and has completed the Global Management Executive Program at Harvard Business School.

About Fulton Financial Corporation

Fulton Financial Corporation, a $27 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,300 employees and operates more than 200 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A. Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation can be found at %3Ci%3Ewww.fult.com%3C%2Fi%3E

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230612162613r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612162613/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.