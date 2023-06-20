Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that it has acquired Silver State Building Materials, Inc. (“Silver State”) based in Gardnerville, Nevada.

Silver State, a second-generation family business, has served the South Lake Tahoe and Reno market with residential roofing and complementary products for over thirty years. “Tourism and natural beauty continue to drive growth in this market. Our customers will appreciate the service model that Beacon offers, and our employees are excited to join a values-driven team,” commented Derick and Kelly Peterson, Owners of Silver State. Nevin Holly, Beacon’s Regional Vice President, Pacific added, “We are very pleased to welcome Silver State customers and employees. Our focus for the next chapter of this business will be on the customer experience, including tools like Beacon PRO+ to help our contractors build more.”

This acquisition further advances us towards our Ambition+2025 goals. Driving above-market growth is a key element of the plan and we continue to execute well. Year to date in 2023, Beacon has expanded its branch footprint through the completion of four acquisitions and the opening of five new locations.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 490 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

