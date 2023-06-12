Disney Honors 101-Year-Old World War II Female Navy Veteran

Author's Avatar
23 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., June 12, 2023

Dorothy "Pat" Rudd honored as "Veteran of the Day" during daily Flag Retreat ceremony in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney honored World War II female U.S. Navy veteran Dorothy "Pat" Rudd as "Veteran of the Day" during the June 7th Flag Retreat ceremony in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. A pioneer and heroine, Pat volunteered and joined the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) program to perform shore-based duties for the U.S. Navy after U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Public Law 689 in 1942.

Walt_Disney_World_Dorothy_Rudd.jpg

The law established the Women's Reserve as a branch of the Naval Reserve and authorized women to serve in the U.S. Navy for the duration of the war, plus six months. Stationed in Washington, DC, Pat became one of the first 200 WAVES to be deployed overseas – in her case, to the then Territory of Hawai'i. There, she served as an educator, teaching service members how to read and write and helped in the hospital attending the wounded.

Pat met her husband, Gerald, at Pearl Harbor, who was active-duty Navy himself and were married for 71 years. Prior to participating in the Flag Retreat ceremony, Pat visited Frontierland in Magic Kingdom, which her late husband helped bring to reality. Gerald was part of the construction team that built the structures in this area of the theme park, as well as parts of EPCOT and the original resort hotels of Walt Disney World.

"I was really happy the buildings he helped build in Frontierland are still there," said Rudd. "I'm proud of him and that his work has brought so much joy to so many people here at Disney."

Honoring Pat during the day's events were members of Disney SALUTE, a veteran employee resource group, including Susan Finnigan, Lead Project Manager for Disney marketing and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

"Pat's unwavering spirit and commitment to duty are an inspiration to fellow servicewomen," said Finnigan. "It was an honor to be able to join my fellow veterans here at Disney to help celebrate a trailblazer and hero like Pat."

On June 12, 1948, three years after the end of World War II and Rudd's naval service, President Harry S. Truman signed the Women's Armed Services Integration Act into law, officially opening the door for women to serve as full, permanent members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. The day is recognized annually as Women Veterans Day.

Disney has long honored those who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces throughout the 100-year history of The Walt Disney Company. That tradition continues today with events like the daily Flag Retreat ceremony at Magic Kingdom, where an active-duty military member or veteran is selected from the park's daily visitors to be honored.

Disney is honored to offer a heartfelt tribute to the unsung female military heroes of the past and all those who continue to serve today.

About Disney Parks, Experiences and Products
Disney Parks, Experiences and Products brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company's powerful brands and franchises — including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, Twentieth Century Studios and National Geographic — into the daily lives of families and fans around the world to create magical memories that last a lifetime.

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 1955, he created a unique destination built around storytelling and immersive experiences, ushering in a new era of family entertainment. More than 60 years later, Disney has grown into one of the world's leading providers of family travel and leisure experiences, with iconic businesses including six resort destinations with 12 theme parks and 53 resorts in the United States, Europe and Asia; a top-rated cruise line fleet of five ships with three more planned in the coming years; a luxurious family beach resort in Hawaii; a popular vacation ownership program; and two award-winning guided tour adventure businesses. Disney Imagineers are the creative force behind Disney theme parks, resort hotels and cruise ships globally.

Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing includes the world's leading licensing business; one of the largest children's publishing brands globally; one of the largest licensors of games across platforms worldwide; and consumer products at retail locations around the world.

Walt_Disney_World_Dorothy_Rudd_Security.jpg

Walt_Disney_World_Dorothy_Rudd_Ceremony.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL26217&sd=2023-06-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disney-honors-101-year-old-world-war-ii-female-navy-veteran-301848314.html

SOURCE Walt Disney World

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL26217&Transmission_Id=202306121028PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL26217&DateId=20230612
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.