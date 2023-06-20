ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in innovative solutions from nature, today announced the appointment of Dr. Nuria Miquel as senior vice president and chief science officer, effective August 1.

“Innovation is a foundation of ADM’s culture and strategy, and I am proud to ask Nuria to lead our efforts as we expand the horizons of food, fuel, feed, and industrial and consumer products made from nature,” said ADM Chief Executive Officer Juan Luciano. “Throughout her distinguished career, Nuria has demonstrated how to bring together inspiring leadership and cutting-edge science to build high-performing R&D teams that transform new ideas into commercial products to drive growth.”

Miquel started her career as a research scientist before progressing to leadership roles at Novozymes, Tate & Lyle, Chr. Hansen and Hempel. She joined ADM three years ago as leader of science and technology for the company’s Nutrition segment. Miquel earned her Ph.D from the University of Copenhagen and University of Bristol, on the effect of nutrition to immune responses in monogastric parasitic infections.

Miquel will replace Dr. Todd Werpy, who has announced his retirement after leading ADM’s R&D and innovation efforts for 16 years.

“Todd not only has impacted ADM – his leadership and cutting-edge research have profoundly changed many of the industries in which we operate,” Luciano said. “From alternative fuels, to fermentation and synthetic biology, to our efforts to deliver low-carbon feedstocks to partners across multiple industries, Todd has been instrumental to our growth and to fulfilling our purpose to unlock the power of nature to enrich the quality of life.”

