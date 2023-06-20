Aramark+Sports+%2B+Entertainment, the award-winning hospitality provider at nine Major League Baseball (MLB) Stadiums, announced the summer menu for its limited-time Seasons Inning Stretch (%23SeasonsInningStretch) program, available today. This marks the second of three curated menu rollouts that will bring seasonally inspired foods to ballpark menus. After kicking off for MLB Opening Day with spring menu featuring fragrant ingredients, the summer lineup will highlight classic concessions items with a refreshing twist.

“Seasons Inning Stretch is an exciting opportunity for Aramark chefs to showcase their culinary creativity by using fresh, seasonal ingredients and transforming every day ballpark favorites into something new and exciting for all types of MLB fans to enjoy,” said Alicia Woznicki, Vice President of Design and Innovation of Aramark Sports + Entertainment.

Aramark Sports + Entertainment and its partners at Citi Field, Citizens Bank Park, Coors Field, Fenway Park, Kauffman Stadium, PNC Park, Rogers Centre, Minute Maid Park, and Oakland Coliseum will debut the following dishes for the summer edition of Seasons Inning Stretch:

The Nourish Spot Berry Banana Slammer (Citi Field): A refreshing blend of strawberry, blueberry, banana, coconut cream, and almond milk topped with shredded coconut. (Section 142 Taste of Queens beginning July 5th)

A refreshing blend of strawberry, blueberry, banana, coconut cream, and almond milk topped with shredded coconut. (Section 142 Taste of Queens beginning July 5th) Cotton Candy Milkshake (Citizens Bank Park): Featuring Richman’s hand-dipped cotton candy ice cream, topped with whipped cream and a pinch of cotton candy. (Section 102)

Featuring Richman’s hand-dipped cotton candy ice cream, topped with whipped cream and a pinch of cotton candy. (Section 102) S’mores Milkshake (Coors Field): A blend of chocolate and vanilla ice cream,topped with HERSHEY’S Chocolate Bar, Graham cracker, and marshmallows. (Section 153)

A blend of chocolate and vanilla ice cream,topped with HERSHEY’S Chocolate Bar, Graham cracker, and marshmallows. (Section 153) Elote Loco (Fenway Park): Charred corn on the cob rubbed with mayonnaise, chili powder, and topped with cilantro. (Jersey Street Concessions)

Charred corn on the cob rubbed with mayonnaise, chili powder, and topped with cilantro. (Jersey Street Concessions) Watermelon Salad (Kauffman Stadium): Watermelon topped with feta cheese, cucumber, mint, smoked sea salt, and a balsamic glaze. (Section 203)

Watermelon topped with feta cheese, cucumber, mint, smoked sea salt, and a balsamic glaze. (Section 203) Yellowbird™ Toss Up Chicken (Minute Maid Park): Chicken tenders topped with cheddar cheese, candied jalapeños, Yellowbird™ Blu Agave, and sriracha served on Texas toast. (Section 231)

Chicken tenders topped with cheddar cheese, candied jalapeños, Yellowbird™ Blu Agave, and sriracha served on Texas toast. (Section 231) Peaches and Cream Trifle (Oakland Coliseum) : Angel food cake topped with peaches, whipped cream, balsamic, blackberries, and slivered almonds. (Section 233 – Oakland SMOKE)

: Angel food cake topped with peaches, whipped cream, balsamic, blackberries, and slivered almonds. (Section 233 – Oakland SMOKE) Birria Nachos (PNC Park): Tortilla chips topped with beef birria, guajillo crema, cotija cheese, sliced jalapeños and cilantro. (Section 138)

Tortilla chips topped with beef birria, guajillo crema, cotija cheese, sliced jalapeños and cilantro. (Section 138) Chicken Kofta Wrap (Rogers Centre): Halal saffron chicken with hummus, tomato, cucumber salad, goat cheese, tahini sauce, and extra virgin olive oil wrapped inside a fresh pita. Plant based version also available. (Section 135)

The fall inspired Seasons Inning Stretch menu will launch in August 2023.

About Aramark Sports + Entertainment

Aramark Sports + Entertainment serves more than 150 award-winning food and beverage, retail, and facility service programs in premier stadiums, arenas, convention centers, cultural attractions, performance venues, and unique entertainment destinations across North America. The company has received accolades for industry innovations including autonomous markets, dining concepts powered by artificial intelligence, and high-profile events like NBA All-Star and MLB at Field of Dreams. In 2021, Aramark entered into a strategic collaboration with the Philadelphia-based Starr Restaurant Organization, led by entrepreneur and James Beard Award-winning restaurateur, Stephen Starr, which will bring the renowned culinary visionary’s highly sought-after concepts to clients throughout Aramark Sports + Entertainment’s portfolio. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE’s list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” and “Top Companies for Employee Resource Groups,” Newsweek’s list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612378525/en/