Highlighted licensed fashion apparel includes global leading brands such as Emporio Armani x The Smurf, Barbie, Crayola x Vans, FUBU, among others.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Licensing Expo , the most comprehensive international event dedicated to licensing, IP, collaborations and brand extension, shares confirmed brands presenting lines of licensed apparel, clothing, footwear and accessories in the fashion showrooms at the upcoming expo, taking place next week in Las Vegas on June 13-15.

Bringing fashion to the forefront as this year's theme, Licensing Expo will host over 60 brands showcasing fashion products. Curated fashion showrooms highlighting successful licensed fashion collections and brand collaborations from popular apparel, footwear and accessories to licensed movie and entertainment, consumer products, sports and music, will give attendees a first look at new lines yet to be released to the public or provide inspiration for future fashion ranges.

"Our commitment to fashion as a core growth market across brand collaborations is brought to life through these specially curated showcases. These featured collections highlight the latest and greatest that apparel and merchandise is doing in the fashion world through successful executions that audiences who know these brands will absolutely love," states Ella Haynes, Event Director, Global Licensing Group, Informa Markets.

Fashion ranges on display in the Fashion Showrooms will include:

Mattel: As owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world, Mattel has transcended the toy aisle to thrill consumers with a robust offering of content, gaming, and consumer products offerings. Three Mattel brands in particular-Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Monster High-have stood out in recent years as true lifestyle properties embraced and coveted by the fashion community.

Soon, fans of Barbie will be able to find trend-right pieces for every age at Forever 21, Gap, New Era, and Tutu Le Monde alongside an exciting assortment of fashion-forward retailers and licensees across the globe. Showcasing Adidas x Sean Wotherspoon,H&M, Zara, Posh Peanut, and A Bathing Ape, Hot Wheels is also driving excitement with retailers worldwide. Mattel will also showcase select, global Monster High styles and a few sneak peeks of upcoming programs across both Alumni and Student.

WildBrain CPLG: celebrates apparel for "kidults" from Teletubbies and Strawberry Shortcake, plus collegiate wear from Yale University

Designer Christian Cowan's Teletubbies collection features Tinky Winky, Laa-Laa, Dipsy and Po in signature fashion poses printed on every day elevated essentials, including hoodies, t-shirts and denim. Plus, a new Teletubbies x A Leading Role collab combines comfort and childhood memories in a collection of hoodies, zip-ups and headwear made with ultra-soft sherpa fabric.

Also from A Leading Role, a deliciously sweet collection with a modern twist celebrates the World of Strawberry Shortcake with fashion-forward looks and darling details like sequined strawberries, pearl seeding and organza crinoline layers, while capturing Strawberry's signature stripes and whimsical spirit in an adorable mother-and-daughter match up.

Yale is a world-renowned Ivy League institution and has redefined collegiate athleisure. With its iconic logo and stand-out bulldog mascot, Yale has positioned itself as a true lifestyle brand, walking the runway with key fashion partners H&M, Zara, Pull & Bear, Champion, Lids and others.

kathy ireland Worldwide: By Bagatelle International Inc. renowned supermodel designer and business mogul Kathy Ireland will highlight fashion, fine jewelry, intimate apparel, skincare, accessories, weddings, home and office.

Hasbro: Transformers x CAT®: CAT released a retro collection of gender-neutral apparel, footwear and accessories inspired by the action and thrill of the Transformers franchise. Launched in two waves, the CAT x Transformers collections feature fan-favorite characters and are perfect for adventurous consumers wanting to showcase their fandom.

Global Merchandising Services: Broken Promises , the lifestyle brand rooted in the expression of human emotions. Its products allow people to express feelings by wearing them, with the goal to normalize expressing emotions by building a community where all feelings are welcome.

, the lifestyle brand rooted in the expression of human emotions. Its products allow people to express feelings by wearing them, with the goal to normalize expressing emotions by building a community where all feelings are welcome. IMPS/Lafig: THE SMURFS™ showcases new urban and street wear licensed apparel for adults and children.

Emporio Armani collaborates with The Smurfs, the lively and likeable cartoon characters from a fun magical world, for the first time in a special selection for kids, available from June onwards, that further confirms the brand's focus on sensitive environmental issues. The collaboration with the Smurfs, ambassadors to the United Nations and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals, results in cheerful, comfortable garments and accessories including both sunglasses and clothing, designed for little ones heading back to school and made of materials with lower environmental impact.

The Butter Goods launches a capsule collection for men playing on the nostalgia side of the Smurfs and includes musical and natural themes. The mushrooms and trumpet are key items of the collection.

Dsquared2 launches a collection for men and women - including outerwear, accessories and footwear - showcases the key element of the Dsquared2 red maple leaf, made under its environmentally responsible One Life One Planet Dsquared2 line.

TALON INTERNATIONAL INC, EVP : The Character Zip by Talon displaying exclusive merchandise giving fans a fresh way to represent their Favorito characters with a new patented design of intuitive, revolutionary zipper pull.

: by Talon displaying exclusive merchandise giving fans a fresh way to represent their Favorito characters with a new patented design of intuitive, revolutionary zipper pull. Cronus Global: Justina McCaffrey Lifestyle highlights renowned Canadian bridal designer Justina McCaffrey's latest couture collections including the "Michele Jacqueline" gown constructed of sequined fabric which perfectly shimmers in any light and has never been used before in bridalwear.

Minecraft: The best-selling video game of all time has partnered with some of the world's best leading fashion brands to bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds. Highlighting their recent collaborations, select pieces will be on display from Burberry, Lacoste, and Crocs.

Vans x Crayola: Collaborating on a colorful collection of footwear, apparel and accessories featuring designs influenced by the classic look of Crayola art tools across iconic Vans styles, this collection celebrates creativity and the colorful ways we express ourselves.

Vans x Crayola: Collaborating on a colorful collection of footwear, apparel and accessories featuring designs influenced by the classic look of Crayola art tools across iconic Vans styles, this collection celebrates creativity and the colorful ways we express ourselves.

The Brand Liaison with FUBU: Brings the look and feel of the iconic For Us By Us brand to a diverse and inclusive customer base, young and old. FUBU apparel and accessories capture the historic DNA of the brand and make it current for today's consumer.

TreImage LLC: Brings LSO Designs by Linda Stokes including hand painted kimonos, couture designs adorned with Swarovski crystals and one-of-a-kind corsets; Goodie Two Sleeves with partnerships across nostalgic style brands such as ACDC, Bowie showing the latest addition, Master P No Limit; and Tropical Vibes the upcoming newest island inspired lifestyle wear brand.

Smiley Future Positive products are made with responsibly sourced materials that reduce harmful impact on our natural environment with over 50 brands and partners from FMCG (FAST MOVING CONSUMER GOODS), home, lifestyle, and fashion to create a more responsible and positive future.

KENT, the world's first 100% compostable clothing brand, is on a mission to eliminate plastic and landfill waste from the fashion industry, for good. KENT is designing out the fashion industry's reliance on landfills through a trade secret product design, proprietary materials, and the industry's first compost take-back program.

Sky Brands showcasing Complete Apparel Line Girls Among Us and Boys Among Us as well as Bed Set and Towels Among Us - Oekotex-STEP, 100% BCI, Plastic free - FSC packaging.

Piping Hot, Australian sustainable swim line with the mission for clean oceans.

