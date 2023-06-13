NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / On Tuesday June 13, 2023, thousands of KeyBank teammates across the country will leave their bank offices to volunteer for various local community organizations, projects, and causes for Neighbors Make the Difference Day.

This year marks the 32nd annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day and is one of KeyBank's most visible community volunteer projects. The number of volunteer hours on June 13 is expected to be more than 16,000.

This long-standing annual event demonstrates KeyBank's commitment to helping its neighbors and communities thrive. Neighbors Day began in 1991, when a group of KeyBank teammates in Alaska volunteered for service projects and dubbed the effort "Neighbors Make the Difference Day." By 1993, the idea had swept across many of the communities that Key serves and became an official day of employee volunteerism. It is now the hallmark of KeyBank's commitment to its neighborhoods.

In past years, volunteers from KeyBank helped to clean up Cleveland's Cultural Gardens and also spent time at EDWINS, a 501(c)(3) organization that offers formerly incarcerated adults a foundation in the culinary and hospitality industries and a support network necessary for long-term success.

To participate in the social media conversation on June 13th, follow #KeyBankNMTDD, @KeyBank on Twitter and KeyBank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/keybank.

Volunteerism is an important part of Key's teammate engagement. To read more about how Key helps employees thrive, Key's 2021 Environmental, Governance, and Social report is available here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/760643/KeyBank-Employees-Ready-To-Support-Communities-Through-Neighbors-Make-the-Difference-Day



