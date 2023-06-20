Financial advisor Michael Schwartz, CFP® and team recently brought their practice to the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from Cetera Advisor Networks, LLC with nearly $250 million in client assets. Schwartz and team joined an established Ameriprise practice in New York City, Iron Birch Advisors, which is led by Ameriprise private wealth advisor Gregory Manto, CRPC™, APMA™.

Iron Birch Advisors was established in 2018 and manages over $700 million in client assets. The New York City-based team includes 20 financial advisors and seven support staff members.

Schwartz and Manto have known each other for more than 25 years and share similar values, starting with their deep commitment to serving clients. The two referred clients to one another for years given Manto’s focus on complex financial planning and Schwartz’s expertise in accounting. After two decades, they found the right synergies were in place for them to work together in an official capacity, leveraging the capabilities and support offered by Ameriprise.

“Joining Greg and Ameriprise gives me access to financial planning capabilities, industry-leading technology and a wide-array of products that are already helping me elevate the experience and value I provide for clients,” said Schwartz, reflecting on his move. “I’ve always been impressed with Greg’s business and reputation, so the decision to join his practice was an easy one.”

Manto agreed, saying, “We share the same focus, which is to help clients build and sustain wealth, and confidently achieve the goals that matter most to them. Michael is a stand-up person, and I’m thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

The team is supported locally by Ameriprise franchise field vice president Matthew Roesser.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive financial advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 Nine out of ten advisors who joined Ameriprise say the firm’s technology, financial planning capabilities and ability to acquire clients is better than their previous firm.2 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com%2Fwhy.

1 Ameriprise Financial 2022 10-K.

2 Ameriprise asked experienced advisors who moved their book of business to the firm in the last one-to-five years to compare its support, resources, and capabilities to their previous firm and state their satisfaction with their experience. The survey results identified the top ways Ameriprise stands out compared to competitors. 294 advisors responded to the “Ultimate Advisor Partnership” survey, which was conducted in November 2021.

3 Ameriprise Financial Q3 2022 Earnings Release.

