MIAMI, FL, BUENOS AIRES, LONDON, UK, and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 /MGO Global Inc. (Nasdaq:MGOL), operator of The Messi Store, ("MGO" or the "Company" or "MGO Global"), today announced that as of the end of May 2023, the Company's total revenues for the first five months of 2023 exceeded total revenues generated in the full 12-months ended December 31, 2022.

According to Maximiliano Ojeda, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of MGO, "Prior to the end of May 2023, MGO hit a significant milestone when our total revenues, on an unaudited basis, surpassed all of 2022 revenues, demonstrating the progress we are achieving with execution of our growth strategies. With our full second quarter results expected to be filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission on or before mid-August 2023, we look forward to providing much greater details of our financial performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 at that time. In the meantime, we will continue to remain focused on our brand- and business-building initiatives and believe that the strong growth momentum we are experiencing will persist - and perhaps accelerate - as we advance through 2023."

About MGO Global Inc.

Founded in October 2018 and headquartered in Florida with remote employees and specialty contractors in London, New York and Latin America, MGO Global is a performance-driven lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on direct-to-consumer (DTC) digital commerce. Guided by its deep understanding of data analytics, personality-driven trust and algorithm-driven marketing and distribution, coupled with its leadership's track records of success and industry relationships and expertise, in late 2018, the Company launched its first DTC brand - The Messi Store, which offers a premium line of functional and sporty casual wear, accessories and homewares inspired by legendary pro soccer player Leo Messi and created by Ginny Hilfiger. For more information on MGO Global, please visit www.mgoglobalinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and The Messi Brand and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and perpetuating the Company's licensing rights with Leo Messi Management, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

