CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / SEE ( NYSE:SEE, Financial), formerly known as Sealed Air, has been chosen by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) for a Supplier Performance Award for Supplier Excellence.

SEE is one of only 12 companies recognized through the USPS Supplier Performance Award program in 2022 from the approximately 12,000 suppliers that currently support the USPS. The Supplier Excellence Award specifically recognizes suppliers that provide exceptional quality and on-time delivery performance and those that demonstrate extraordinary public safety awareness and assist the Postal Service in achieving its business objectives. SEE has been a USPS supplier for more than 10 years.

SEE was honored for responding to the USPS's immediate call to action to provide shipping mailers for COVID-19 test kits last year. In January 2022, the White House launched COVIDTests.gov, a program through which all U.S. households could order free at-home test kits from the federal government, which were distributed by the USPS.

Without prior notice, SEE was able to ramp up production and use all its available inventory of cushioned and non-cushioned mailers-more than 23 million-from eight of its manufacturing facilities across the country to help fulfill the shipments. SEE also provided 270 truckloads of BUBBLE WRAP® brand original cushioning to protect the test kits placed inside the non-cushioned mailers.

"It was an unusual feat of speed and ingenuity," said SEE Strategic Channel Manager Rob Pietras. "As a packaging solutions provider, SEE's mission is to protect, solve critical challenges, and make our world better than we find it. We accomplished all three of those things within this unprecedented shipment. It was important that the COVID-19 test kits arrived undamaged and we're proud SEE made that happen."

SEE was formally honored at the National Postal Forum, the country's premier mailing and shipping conference, on May 24, 2023.

About SEE

SEE ( NYSE:SEE, Financial) is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to make our world better than we find it. Our automated packaging solutions promote a safer, more resilient, and less wasteful global food, fluids and liquids supply chain, enable e-commerce, and protect goods in transit from damage.

The company, under its former trade name, Sealed Air, announced its new SEE corporate brand and logo in May 2023.

Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC® food packaging, LIQUIBOX® fluids and liquids systems, SEALED AIR® protective packaging, AUTOBAG® automated packaging systems, BUBBLE WRAP® packaging, SEE Automation™ and prismiq™ digital packaging and printing.

Our partnership with customers creates value through sustainable, automated, and digital packaging solutions, leveraging our industry-leading expertise in materials, automation systems, engineering and technology.

Our SEE Net-Positive Circular Ecosystem is leading the packaging industry in creating a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future. We have pledged to design or advance 100% of our packaging materials to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, with a bolder+goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions in our global operations by 2040.

Our Global Impact Report highlights how we are shaping the future of the packaging industry. We are committed to a diverse workforce and a caring, inclusive culture through our 2025+Diversity%2C+Equity+and+Inclusion+pledge.

SEE generated $5.6 billion in sales in 2022 and has approximately 17,300 employees (including Liquibox employees) who serve customers in 120 countries/territories. To learn more, visit sealedair.com.

