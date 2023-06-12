PR Newswire

Tickets On Sale Now

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, together with Warner Bros. Pictures, announced that the epic DC Super Hero movie "The Flash" will debut in both the 270-degree panoramic ScreenX format and the multisensory 4DX experiential format. Distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, "The Flash" will release in North American theaters on June 16, 2023, and internationally beginning June 14.

CJ 4DPLEX's ScreenX format, powered by cutting-edge technology, offers a unique and immersive cinematic experience by displaying exclusive sequences from the film across the panoramic 270-degree screens, delivering the highest quality visuals and elevating the movie-watching experience for audiences worldwide. CJ 4DPLEX worked closely with Warner Bros. Pictures and director Andy Muschietti to ensure the highest quality presentation of the exhilarating adventure. "The Flash" chases an electrifying ensemble, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, alongside Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue and Michael Keaton. Worlds collide when Barry Allen (Miller) uses his speedy superpowers to travel back in time in an attempt to save his family and inadvertently alters the future. The movie brings DC characters from multiple timelines together, including Michael Keaton as a very different Bruce Wayne, 30 years later, and Ben Affleck, who will also reprise his role as Batman. "The Flash" will be available in over 359 ScreenX auditoriums worldwide.

DC fans will feel as though they are running alongside The Flash with the all-encompassing 4DX equipped auditoriums. CJ 4DPLEX's 4DX delivers a multisensory experience that incorporates exceptional on-screen visuals with synchronized motion seats and environmental-like effects. "The Flash" will be on over 788 4DX screens worldwide.

"We are thrilled to invite fans to travel at nearly the speed of light to witness 'The Flash' unfold in our revolutionary ScreenX and 4DX theatres," said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America. "The combination of the film's fast-paced action and our cinema technology will transport moviegoers into the world of The Flash like never before, delivering a truly unforgettable and immersive cinematic experience."

"We're thankful to have collaborated with Warner Bros. Pictures and director Andy Muschietti on another exhilarating, action-packed adventure in our premium formats, ScreenX and 4DX," said Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX. "We look forward to a strong summer at the box office with 'The Flash,' as it's one of the most highly anticipated films this year."

"The Flash" tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at your local ScreenX and 4DX theaters.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 359 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 788 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 69 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 44 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

About The Flash

Directed by Andy Muschietti, "The Flash" features Barry Allen traveling back in time in order to change events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to help. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian…albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

"The Flash" stars Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton. It is produced by Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco. The screenplay is by Christina Hodson, with a screen story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein and Joby Harold, based on characters from DC. Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Double Dream/a Disco Factory production of an Andy Muschietti film, "The Flash." It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to open in theaters in North America on June 16, 2023 and internationally beginning 14 June 2023.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/warner-bros-pictures-the-flash-speeds-into-270-degree-panoramic-screenx-and-multisensory-4dx-theatres-301847666.html

SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX