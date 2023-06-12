Waters Corporation Named to U.S. News & World Report's 2023-2024 Best Companies to Work For

PR Newswire

MILFORD, Mass., June 12, 2023

MILFORD, Mass., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, has named Waters Corporation (

NYSE:WAT, Financial) one of the 2023-2024 Best Companies to Work For. Waters was ranked among 200 companies on factors contributing to job seekers' decision-making when choosing a workplace that best meets their needs.

Waters ranked among 200 companies on factors contributing to job seekers' decision-making when choosing a workplace

The inaugural list evaluated companies based on how well they meet workers' expectations, with measures including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development. Waters is one of just three Life Sciences Tools companies named to the list and one out of 22 named within the broader Healthcare industry.

"This recognition is a true testament to our employees and the passion they share to create an inclusive culture that unites colleagues around a greater purpose," said Dr. Udit Batra, President & CEO, Waters Corporation. "It is an honor to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a company that works to meet the needs of our employees so that together we can solve problems that matter, ensuring we all leave the world better than we found it."

"Choosing a company to work for is a big decision and there are many factors to consider during the job seeker's decision-making process," said U.S. News Senior Editor, Consumer Advice, Antonio Barbera. "The 2023-2024 list includes companies that score highest on a variety of metrics that contribute to a positive work environment and day-to-day employee experience."

With more than 8,200 colleagues across 35 countries, employees at Waters are encouraged to bring their authentic selves to work each day along with their unique ideas, experiences, and thoughts, knowing they will be valued and included. Waters is dedicated to supporting employees as they achieve success at work and beyond — realizing rewarding careers, healthy lives, and bright futures.

In addition to being listed on the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For, Waters has recently been recognized for its corporate sustainability progress by other leading organizations. Waters has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI); was listed fifth in Barron's Top 100 Most Sustainable Companies 2023; was tenth-ranked among Healthcare and Life Sciences companies in the Newsweek 2022 list of Most Responsible Companies; and was recognized in the 2022 Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list, U.S. News only considered companies that were a part of the Russell 1000 index as of June 2022 and had more than 75 Glassdoor reviews written in 2022. The methodology, developed with the support of a panel of six experts, also factors in data, including employee sentiment, gathered from U.S. News partners Revelio Labs and ESG Book.

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (

NYSE:WAT, Financial), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for over 60 years. With more than 8,200 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Waters Corporation

