LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company ("Disney" or the "Company") (NYSE: DIS).

Class Period: December 10, 2020 – November 8, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 11, 2023

On November 8, 2022, Disney released its fourth quarter and fiscal year end October 1, 2022 financial results, revealing that the Company had missed analysts' estimates by wide margins on both the top and bottom lines. Specifically, revenue grew to $20.15 billion, below estimates of $21.36 billion. Sales were $20.2 billion, which was about $1 billion below analysts' projections. The Company's DTC segment, which includes streaming services Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, and Hotstar, reported an operating loss of $1.47 billion. The Company also reported a decline in its average revenue per Disney+ subscriber.

On this news, Disney's stock price fell $13.15, or 13.2%, to close at $86.75 per share on November 9, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Disney+ was suffering decelerating subscriber growth, losses, and cost overruns; (2) the true costs incurred in connection with Disney+ had been concealed by Disney executives by debuting certain content intended for Disney+ initially on Disney's legacy distribution channels and then making the shows available on Disney+ thereafter to improperly shift costs out of the Disney+ segment; (3) Disney had made platform distribution decisions based not on consumer preference, consumer behavior, or the desire to maximize the size of the audience for the content as represented, but based on the desire to hide the full costs of building Disney+'s content library; and (4) Disney was not on track to achieve even the reduced 2024 Disney+ paid global subscriber and profitability targets, such targets were not achievable, and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

