The students at Insight Schools of California (ISCA), an online public school serving students in grades 9-12 throughout the state, will celebrate their graduation at three in-person and online commencement ceremonies this week. Details for the graduations can be found below or on ISCA’s Facebook+page.

Accredited by the WASC, ISCA is proud to graduate approximately 385 students this year. Students at ISCA have reported they will be entering the work force, attending community colleges in their area, vocational education programs, as well as joining branches of the military.

“Our students come from all types of backgrounds and many of them have struggled to get to this point, but today is the culmination of their hard work and we’re excited to see what they do next,” said Kimberly Odom, Executive Director of ISCA​.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: ISCA 2023 Graduation Ceremonies

WHERE:
June 13: Insight @ San Joaquin Graduation Ceremony
Teranishi Event Center, Tracy, CA

June 14: Insight School of California Graduation Ceremony.
Burbank High School Auditorium, Burbank, CA

June 15: Insight @ San Diego Graduation Ceremony
PAC at Great Oak High School, Temecula, CA

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact head of school Kimberly Odom at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].

About Insight Schools of California

Insight Schools of California (ISCA) are full-time online public charter schools for students in grades 9-12 who are behind in their education or need additional support to graduate from high school. The schools are available for students in Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, Contra Costa, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Tulare and Ventura counties. ISCA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Common household items and office supplies like printer ink and paper are not provided. Our enrollment consultants can help address your technological and computer questions and needs. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. Learn more at ca.insightschools.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612005003/en/

