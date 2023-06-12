PR Newswire

Finals on June 1 reach largest audience in more than a decade

CINCINNATI, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scripps National Spelling Bee's semifinals and finals drew 9.2 million viewers this year, an increase of 22% over 2022 when it debuted on ION. The finals (live and immediate encore) on June 1 reached its largest audience since 2012 – 6.1 million viewers, an increase of 30% over 2022.

Last year, The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) moved the Bee to its own networks – available free over-the-air as well as on cable, satellite and streaming platforms – to make the competition more accessible to viewers. This year, Scripps aired the semifinals and finals on all six of its entertainment networks: ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, Laff and ION Mystery. Among the viewership highlights:

Viewing of the finals was 60% higher than in 2022.



The semifinals on May 31 reached 4.9 million viewers – an increase of 58% over 2022 and the highest audience ever for the semifinals for the second year in a row.



reached 4.9 million viewers – an increase of 58% over 2022 and the highest audience ever for the semifinals for the second year in a row. Streaming added significantly to the overall audience. Bee programming was watched for nearly 5.6 million hours, up double digits from last year.

Last year's Spelling Bee programming, including a one-hour original special, "Road to the Bee," aired on ION, Bounce, Laff and TrueReal and was seen by 7.5 million viewers.

"This year's fantastic growth further proves the power of over-the-air television, the promise of the Scripps Networks to connect with its diverse audiences and the special place this nearly 100-year-old competition holds in the hearts of Americans," Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson said.

Dev Shah, a 14-year-old speller from Largo, Florida, won the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in the 15th round of onstage competition. The 95th competition was held May 31-June 1 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

The Bee is the nation's longest-running educational program, having launched in 1925. The E.W. Scripps Company is the longtime steward of the Bee and owns Scripps Networks.

Source: Nielsen. Live+SD. 9.2 M reach reflects a one-minute qualifier. Comparison to prior years reflects the reach for the Finals plus all encores that aired the same day. Persons 2+.

Media contact: Becca McCarter, 513-410-2425, [email protected]

