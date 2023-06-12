Protiviti Recognized as a Best Workplace in the Bay Area 2023 by Great Place To Work and Fortune Magazine

21 hours ago
MENLO PARK, Calif., June 12, 2023

Consulting firm named one of the 25 Best Large Companies for company culture and employee experience

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the 2023 list of Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ by Great Place To Work® and Fortune, marking the fifth time Protiviti has made the prestigious list. The list recognizes companies based in the San Francisco Bay Area that provide an exceptional employee experience, through behaviors that drive trust in management, connection with colleagues and loyalty to the company – without regard to race, gender, age, disability status and role within the organization.

Fostering an outstanding company culture where our people can thrive is at the heart of who we are at Protiviti.

"Fostering an outstanding company culture where our people can thrive is at the heart of who we are at Protiviti. The Bay Area is a highly competitive market for talent with companies that have long been on the forefront of focusing on their people and workplaces while innovating new products and services. We're honored to be recognized once again in the Bay Area as a place where employees feel they truly belong while having a sense of purpose in their work," said Scott Redfearn, EVP, global human resources, Protiviti.

The Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is highly competitive and is determined based on the collection and review of nearly 100,000 confidential survey responses from employees at eligible companies, offering a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Companies must also be Great Place to Work-certified to be considered for the list.

"We're proud to offer an open, flexible and supportive organization where our people can grow their careers and cultivate strong relationships with colleagues within a diverse, inclusive environment where they have the chance to make a positive difference every day," said Tyler Graham, a Protiviti managing director and market leader for the firm's San Francisco Bay Area office.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "Amid ongoing uncertainty and challenging market pressures, these companies stuck by their principles and delivered exemplary experiences for all employees. The reward? Those workers are giving their full effort – driving productivity, innovation and a great experience for their customers."

In April, Protiviti was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® 2023 list, marking the ninth consecutive year the company has earned this recognition. In 2022, Protiviti was named to the Fortune lists of Best Workplaces for Millennials™ and Women™ and was ranked #3 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services list. Protiviti was also named to the Great Place to Work 2022 list of Best Workplaces for Parents™ and recognized by Seramount as one of the 2022 Best Companies for Dads and by the Dave Thomas Foundation as an Adoption-Friendly Workplace. Additionally, Protiviti was named one of the 2022 PEOPLE Companies That Care®.

About Protiviti
Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, legal, HR, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

