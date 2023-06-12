PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® has purchased the former Space City Self Storage facility at 13123 Hiram Clarke Road to better serve its customers in the Houston community. The property was acquired on May 25.

Now U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hiram Clarke, the facility offers 246 climate-controlled indoor self-storage units and 150 outdoor drive-up units – totaling 396 units for rent.

"This location was already a self-storage facility and a U-Haul neighborhood dealer location, so it's a seamless transition for us," stated Phil Frederick, U-Haul Company of Southwest Houston president. "We're pleased to be able to expand our reach in Houston and bring our trusted brand to our customers in this neighborhood."

Plans also call for the creation of a U-Box® storage warehouse. The additional building will be utilized to store several hundred portable moving containers.

U-Haul of Hiram Clarke is being operated and overseen by U-Haul Moving & Storage at NRG Stadium at 10621 S. Main St. Customers should call (713) 668-7144 for self-storage inquires at either facility. Hours of operation for both stores are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"Our goal is to save customers time and money with accessibility to our services close to their homes," added Frederick. "It's no surprise that people are packing up their U-Haul trucks and heading to Houston. This city is constantly growing. We're excited to offer a clean, secure and reliable storage product for our new Houston residents, and our lifelong neighbors as well."

U-Haul dealers in and around Houston continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

