GFL+Environmental+Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GFL), the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, and OPAL+Fuels+Inc. (Nasdaq: OPAL), a vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable energy, today announced that they have completed construction of their new RNG production facility, Emerald RNG. The parties held a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier today to mark the occasion at GFL’s Arbor Hills landfill in Michigan, where the facility is located.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230611952105/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Patrick Dovigi, GFL’s founder and CEO, said, “The completion of construction of the largest of our landfill gas to RNG projects is an important step for GFL toward achieving our ambition for a low-carbon future. This RNG project advances our own sustainability goals by reducing GHG emissions from both our landfills and our fleet, as well as the goals of our customers, by avoiding emissions through the beneficial reuse of RNG to displace virgin fuel applications.”

Adam Comora, Co-CEO of OPAL Fuels, said, “This successful joint venture with GFL reflects our continued focus on growth – expanding RNG production to ultimately bring more renewable fuel supply online, while simultaneously providing GFL’s heavy duty transportation fleets with a fuel source that’s cleaner than fossil fuels at no additional cost. RNG is a here and now solution to address the impacts of climate change and is a sought-after source of renewable energy.”

This is the first of two previously+announced RNG projects to be developed via a joint venture (JV) between the companies at landfills owned by affiliates of GFL. The second project, located in North Carolina, is expected to commence commercial operations next year. GFL and OPAL Fuels are also pursuing renewable energy projects at seven other landfill sites that are in various stages of development.

The Emerald RNG facility will capture naturally occurring biogas from the decomposition of organic material at the landfill and refine it into RNG. The facility has a nameplate capacity of 10,000 SCFM of landfill gas and is expected to produce more than 2,500,000 MMBtu or almost 20 million gasoline gallon equivalent (GGE) of RNG annually.

Landfill gas to RNG facilities provide a proven solution to reduce emissions across the transportation network, resulting in lower GHG emissions at the landfill and displacing diesel fuel with a low-carbon fuel alternative. The RNG produced by the plant will help avoid GHG emissions equivalent to achieving zero Scope 1 emissions from more than 1,500 heavy-duty trucks each year and will be used, in part, to power a portion of GFL’s U.S. CNG fleet.

About GFL Environmental Inc.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management, liquid waste management and soil remediation services, through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in more than half of the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 19,500 employees, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fgflenv.com%2F+for more information.

About OPAL Fuels Inc.

OPAL+Fuels+Inc. (Nasdaq: OPAL) is a leading vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable electricity and renewable natural gas (RNG), a proven low-carbon energy source that is rapidly decarbonizing multiple sectors including the transportation and utility industries. OPAL Fuels delivers complete renewable solutions to customers and production partners. With a portfolio of 26 operating renewable fuel and renewable power projects, OPAL Fuels is positioned to advance the clean energy transition in support of renewable fuel for transportation, for utilities, for powering EV charging infrastructure, and by offering hydrogen fuel solutions. To learn more about OPAL Fuels and how it is leading the effort to capture North America’s harmful methane emissions and decarbonize the economy, please visit www.opalfuels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and generally relate to future events or any future financial or other performance metrics of OPAL Fuels or GFL Environmental. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by either company and its respective management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include various factors beyond management’s control, including but not limited to general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in their respective annual reports and other filings made by each of them with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Each company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in such company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Disclaimer

This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer or securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230611952105/en/