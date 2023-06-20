UFP Technologies, Inc. to Present Virtually and Host 1X1 Investor Meetings at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on June 14, 2023

Article's Main Image

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. ( UFPT), is a designer and custom manufacturer of comprehensive solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. UFP is an important link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsource partner to most of the top medical device manufacturers in the world. The Company’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants. The Company today announced that Chairman & Chief Executive Officer R. Jeffrey Bailly and Chief Financial Officer Ron Lataille will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference taking place on June 14-15, 2023.

The presentation will begin at 10:45 A.M. ET on June 14 and can be accessed live at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fmQXXPkUSJ-5vqL6tna4pQ, or in the investor relations section of the Company's website: www.ufpt.com. UFP Technologies, Inc. will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About UFP Technologies, Inc.

UFP Technologies is a designer and custom manufacturer of comprehensive solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. Utilizing highly specialized foams, films and plastics, UFP converts raw materials through laminating, molding, radio frequency welding and fabricating techniques.

About Sidoti & Company

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm’s approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.

Contacts:

Ron Lataille, CFO, UFP Technologies, Inc., tel. 978-234-0926
Jeff Elliott, Three Part Advisors, LLC, tel. 214-966-9014
Ally Cecil, Sidoti & Company LLC, tel. 212-453-7050

