Cadence Bank Recognized by America Saves for Ninth Consecutive Year of Promoting Savings

Author's Avatar
20 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., June 12, 2023

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) received the 2023 America Saves Designation of Savings Excellence (DOSE) for its ninth consecutive year of promoting better savings plans for customers. This recognition is given to financial institutions that demonstrate a strong commitment to promoting savings and financial education among their customers.

The annual award recognizes financial institutions that go above and beyond to encourage people to save money. Cadence Bank is one of 15 recipients recognized for its efforts to encourage individuals to open accounts and begin building wealth during this year's America Saves Week. The company implemented a comprehensive, multi-channel communications plan and social media strategy to reach customers at different stages of their financial journeys.

"Our bankers are always proud to participate in this initiative and continue our efforts of helping customers meet their savings goals, achieve long-term security and have a better quality of life. By offering resources and education to our customers, Cadence is helping more Americans develop the skills and habits they need to achieve their financial goals," said Dan Rollins, chairman and CEO at Cadence Bank. "We're pleased to have received this prestigious award yet again!"

Nearly 3,900 participating organizations reached nine million individuals during this year's America Saves Week, which ran from February 27 to March 3, 2023. In addition, they reported that individuals deposited more than $788 million into new and existing savings accounts over the one-week timeframe.

America Saves Week, coordinated by America Saves and the American Savings Education Council, is an annual opportunity for organizations, like banks or credit unions, to support good savings behavior by encouraging people to evaluate their savings status and set goals. For more information about the award, visit www.americasaves.org.

To learn more about Cadence Bank, visit CadenceBank.com.

About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with more than $50 billion in assets and over 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

favicon.png?sn=CL26538&sd=2023-06-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cadence-bank-recognized-by-america-saves-for-ninth-consecutive-year-of-promoting-savings-301848523.html

SOURCE Cadence Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL26538&Transmission_Id=202306121400PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL26538&DateId=20230612
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.