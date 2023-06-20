Northern Trust Named Best Digital Innovator, Best Private Bank for Digital Wealth Planning in North America from PWM

Northern Trust, a leading provider of wealth management services, has taken top honors in two categories from Professional Wealth Management’s (PWM) Wealth Tech Awards: Best Digital Innovator in North America and Best Private Bank for Digital Wealth Planning in North America.

The Wealth Tech Awards by PWM, a Financial Times Group publication, recognize the prominent role of technology and private banking.

Northern Trust Wealth Management President Steven L. Fradkin said the recognition highlights Northern Trust’s efforts to enhance proprietary technology to provide best-in-class advice and innovate the firm’s pioneering Goals+Driven+Wealth+Management approach.

“We are grateful for our innovative technology to be recognized,” Fradkin said. “Our technology exists to enhance the experience of our clients, and a focus of ours has been to scale our offerings to provide our clients with the best advice and insights gleaned from our more than 130-year history.”

The innovations are allowing better delivery of recommendation and insights from The Northern Trust Institute, which is comprised of more than 250 members who are experts in their field, from areas including investment, banking and fiduciary.

In addition, Northern Trust added innovations to its industry-leading Goals Driven Wealth Management, which aligns investment strategies with clients’ specific goals. The process now offers more effective portfolio modeling, with an emphasis on risk management.

Northern Trust accepted the honors at an event in London on June 8.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise, with $368.3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.northerntrust.com%2Fterms-and-conditions.

