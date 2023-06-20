Dow Recognized with Overall Winner, 3 Golds, 1 Silver at USCX Awards

MIDLAND, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Dow (

NYSE:DOW, Financial) received 5 awards in the annual U.S. Customer Experience Awards for 2023. USCXA™, hosted by Awards International in partnership with the Customer Experience Professionals Association, celebrates America's most outstanding customer experience initiatives and honors companies who have demonstrated exemplary service and customer-centricity.

Dow was recognized in all its nomination categories among 46 U.S. companies and over 100 entries. Dow won the overall award for top-scoring entry and a Gold Award for its Digital Transformation, as well as Gold Awards for Best use of Insight & Feedback, and Best Measurement in CX, and a Silver Award for Best B2B Customer Experience.

"It's been a 7-year journey of unlearning old ways of doing things and relearning new ways that put customers central to how we design experiences," said Dan Futter, Chief Commercial Officer at Dow. "We are humbled to receive these prestigious awards. They bear testament to the vision and commitment of our people to build an intentionally customer-centric system of services and behaviors, and to the entire Dow community who turn up every day trying to make it easier, more enjoyable and more effective for our customers to do business with us. We would also like to congratulate the many outstanding companies that applied for and were recognized with awards this year. They are truly inspiring!"

"These recognitions are thanks to many Dow people who had a hand in designing, building and then enhancing our CX best practices, from the early days of our journey until today," said Riccardo Porta, director of customer experience at Dow. "Receiving external recognition for our CX efforts and results is an important milestone, one that gives us confidence we are on the right path towards achieving our ambition to be the most customer-centric materials science company in the world."

About Dow

Dow (

NYSE:DOW, Financial) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

