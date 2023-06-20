NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu Capital") announces the retirement of its President, CEO & Director David Hodge, effective June 14th, 2023 at 2:00PM PST. Mr. Hodge's career in the public venture capital markets has spanned over 3 decades. Mr. Hodge became President & CEO of Zimtu Capital Corp. in 1999 and has created and financed multiple publicly listed companies in a variety of fields over the years.

Zimtu would also like to announce the appointment of Mr. Sean Charland to President & CEO effective June 14th, 2023, at 2:00PM PST. Mr. Charland is a seasoned communications professional with experience in raising capital and marketing resource exploration companies. His network of contacts within the financial community extends across North America and Europe.

Dave Hodge states: "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Zimtu Capital and its shareholders for their support throughout my tenure as President and CEO. It has been an incredible journey over the past three decades, and I am proud of the numerous publicly listed companies we have created and financed together. As I embark on this new chapter of retirement, I am pleased to announce that I will still be involved with Zimtu Capital in a less formal capacity, continuing to contribute my expertise and insights. I will also maintain my office for the next three years, ensuring a seamless transition and supporting the Company's ongoing success. Thank you once again for the privilege of serving as President and CEO, and I look forward to witnessing Zimtu Capital's continued growth under the leadership of Mr. Sean Charland."

Sean Charland states, "I would like to thank Dave for his unwavering commitment to our shareholders to create value and to offer investors a unique opportunity to grow with the company through its holdings. I look forward to continuing to build on the Zimtu Business model for years to come."

If you are interested in attending Mr. David Hodge's retirement event hosted by Zimtu Capital, please contact us at (604)-681-1568 or [email protected]. Please note this event will be held downtown Vancouver & virtually on Zoom for those who cannot attend in-person.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"Sean Charland"

Sean Charland

Director

Phone: 604.681.1568

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This news release contains forward‑looking statements, which include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward looking statements in this press release include the intended use of proceeds and that the Company aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed, implied by or projected in the forward‑looking information or statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward‑looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company or the businesses of the companies that the Company has invested in, including, without limitation, the natural resource exploration industry; changes in commodity prices as the Company has investments in natural resource exploration issuers; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; geopolitical risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors which may affect the Company's operations, investments, markets, products and share price; that the Company may not complete a further tranche of the Private Placement on terms favorable to the Company or at all; that the Exchange may not approve a further tranche of the Private Placement; and that the proceeds of the Private Placement may not be used as stated in this news release.

Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward‑looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.

