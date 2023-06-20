AAR to host Investor Day

Wood Dale, Illinois, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, will host an Investor Day on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 9 a.m. ET in New York City. A live webcast, along with supplemental materials, will also be available online.

During the event, AAR’s senior leadership team will provide an overview of the Company’s strategy, markets, operations, and key growth opportunities.

Both in-person and virtual attendees are required to register at https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=D1FF9761-0A38-44BE-83B6-B55F3D442255. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with meeting details. Following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available for the next year at https://www.aarcorp.com/en/investors/.

For more information on AAR, visit aarcorp.com.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.