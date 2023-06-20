ROSEVILLE, Minn., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patrick H. Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hawkins, Inc. has been named a winner of the Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) Entrepreneur Of The Year® Heartland Award.



Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The winners were selected by an independent judging panel comprised of award alumni, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The Heartland program celebrates entrepreneurs from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

"I am incredibly honored to be named a winner of the Entrepreneur Of The Year award and humbled to be recognized among such an esteemed group of entrepreneurs," said Mr. Hawkins. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Hawkins team. We are not only creating a highly successful business; our team is committed to serving our customers and our communities by safely providing high-quality specialty chemicals and ingredients with exceptional service."

Winners of the award were evaluated based on their demonstration of long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries throughout the world.

As a regional award winner, Mr. Hawkins will be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards, which will be presented in November.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 51 facilities in 25 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $935 million of revenue in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 850 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

