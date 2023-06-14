ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) (the "Company"), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, June 14, at 1:10 p.m. Eastern time.

Event: ClearOne Presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time: 1:10 p.m. Eastern time

Register to watch here: https%3A%2F%2Fgoto.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1603281%26amp%3Btp_key%3Ddd006401dc%26amp%3Bsti%3Dclro

The presentation will be available for replay on EmergingGrowth.com, the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel here, and via the Events section of the Company’s website here.

To receive additional information, please contact your Emerging Growth representative or the Company’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global company that designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. The performance and simplicity of its advanced comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612724618/en/