May AMK Report

Author's Avatar
18 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CONCORD, Calif., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (: AMK) released its “AssetMark Monthly Knowledge” Report today.

Company results for the month of May 2023 include:

  • Platform assets of $96.4 billion at the end of May, up 10.9% year-over-year.
  • Net flows were $637 million in the month of May, up 5.3% year-over-year.
  • AssetMark Trust Company client cash was $2.95 billion, down 18.1% year-over-year.
  • Number of households increased 12.5% year-over-year to 246,654 at the end of May.
Change
Mo.Yr.
May-22Jun-22Jul-22Aug-22Sep-22Oct-22Nov-22Dec-22Jan-23Feb-23Mar-23Apr-23May-23
PLATFORM METRICS
Platform Assets (in $B)86.982.186.384.479.482.887.191.595.894.396.296.996.4-0.5%10.9%
Net Flows (in $M)60538337460522828328034534754074443363747.1%5.3%
CASH METRIC
Ending ATC Client Cash (in $B)3.603.703.604.483.513.493.273.543.323.323.192.872.952.8%-18.1%
OTHER
Number of Households219,160220,172221,104222,110223,098225,103224,983241,053242,572242,826243,775246,570246,6540.0%12.5%

This monthly data is being provided on a supplemental basis and should not be taken as a substitute for the Company’s financial statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. This monthly data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of AssetMark for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, or any future period. AssetMark undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported monthly data. Any updates to previously reported monthly data will be reflected in the historical data that can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s corporate website at ir.assetmark.com. AssetMark reserves the right to discontinue the availability of the data in this monthly report. By filing this press release, AssetMark makes no admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
AssetMark operates a wealth management platform that powers independent financial advisors and their clients. Together with our affiliates Voyant and Adhesion Wealth, we serve advisors of all models at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Our ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities that would otherwise require significant investments of time and money, ultimately enabling them to deliver better investor outcomes and enhance their productivity, profitability and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996 and based in Concord, California, the company has approximately 1,000 employees. As of March 31, 2023, the company had $96.2 billion in platform assets.

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media:
Alaina Kleinman
Head of PR & Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

ti?nf=ODg1Njc4NiM1NjQzMDc2IzIwODc0NzU=
AssetMark-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.