Federman & Sherwood announces that on June 8, 2023, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court of New Jersey against Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is December 1, 2022 through June 6, 2023.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit:

Federman+%26amp%3B+Sherwood+Announces+Filing+of+Securities+Class+Action+Lawsuit+Against+Tingo+Group%2C+Inc.+%28NASDAQ%3A+TIO%29

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Tingo Group, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period. You may move the Court no later than Monday, August 7, 2022, to serve as a lead plaintiff on behalf of the Class.

If you wish to join this action or obtain further information, please contact: Lacrista A. Bagley at [email protected] or visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612719114/en/