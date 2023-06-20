Lithium Royalty Corp. (TSX: LIRC) (“LRC”) announced the successful election of each of the director nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today. The detailed voting results are set out below:

Director Nominee Votes For % for Votes withheld % withheld Blair Levinsky 48,579,147 93.267% 3,507,107 6.733% Ernie Ortiz 52,080,854 99.990% 5,400 0.010% Mark Wellings 51,930,973 99.702% 155,281 0.298% Elizabeth Breen 52,081,454 99.991% 4,800 0.009% John Kanellitsas 51,933,483 99.707% 152,771 0.293% Robert Tichio 51,715,054 99.287% 371,200 0.713% Tamara Brown 52,082,854 99.993% 3,400 0.007%

Shareholders also appointed KPMG LLP, as the independent auditor of LRC for the next year and the directors were authorized to fix its remuneration.

Auditor Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld KPMG LLP 52,233,081 99.994% 3,000 0.006%

A report on all items of business voted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been filed on SEDAR.

About Lithium Royalty Corp.

LRC is a lithium-focused royalty company with a globally diversified portfolio of 32 high-grade revenue royalties on mineral properties around the world that supply and are expected to supply raw materials to support the electrification of transportation and decarbonization of the global economy. Our portfolio is focused on high-grade and low-cost mineral projects that are primarily located in Australia, Canada, South America and the United States. LRC is a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment; the integration of ESG factors and sustainable mining are considerations in our investment analysis and royalty acquisitions.

