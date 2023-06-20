Lithium Royalty Corp. (TSX: LIRC) (“LRC”) announced the successful election of each of the director nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today. The detailed voting results are set out below:
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% for
|
Votes withheld
% withheld
|
Blair Levinsky
|
48,579,147
|
93.267%
|
3,507,107
6.733%
|
Ernie Ortiz
|
52,080,854
|
99.990%
|
5,400
0.010%
|
Mark Wellings
|
51,930,973
|
99.702%
|
155,281
0.298%
|
Elizabeth Breen
|
52,081,454
|
99.991%
|
4,800
0.009%
|
John Kanellitsas
|
51,933,483
|
99.707%
|
152,771
0.293%
|
Robert Tichio
|
51,715,054
|
99.287%
|
371,200
0.713%
|
Tamara Brown
|
52,082,854
|
99.993%
|
3,400
0.007%
Shareholders also appointed KPMG LLP, as the independent auditor of LRC for the next year and the directors were authorized to fix its remuneration.
|
Auditor
|
Votes for
|
% for
|
Votes withheld
% withheld
|
KPMG LLP
|
52,233,081
|
99.994%
|
3,000
0.006%
A report on all items of business voted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been filed on SEDAR.
About Lithium Royalty Corp.
LRC is a lithium-focused royalty company with a globally diversified portfolio of 32 high-grade revenue royalties on mineral properties around the world that supply and are expected to supply raw materials to support the electrification of transportation and decarbonization of the global economy. Our portfolio is focused on high-grade and low-cost mineral projects that are primarily located in Australia, Canada, South America and the United States. LRC is a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment; the integration of ESG factors and sustainable mining are considerations in our investment analysis and royalty acquisitions.
