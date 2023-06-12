Horizon Technology Finance Provides $20 Million Venture Loan Facility to Viken Detection

Author's Avatar
18 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FARMINGTON, Conn., June 12, 2023

FARMINGTON, Conn., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) ("Horizon"), a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries, today announced it has provided a $20 million venture loan facility to Viken Detection Corp. ("Viken"), of which $10 million has been initially funded.

Viken has developed a variety of innovative X-ray and detection products that are utilized by various law enforcement agencies for the purposes of security, public safety and counterintelligence. Its flagship products, the NIGHTHAWK-BTX™, a handheld imager, and the OSPREY-UVX™, a full-vehicle scanner installed beneath roads, scan vehicle traffic at the U.S.-Mexico border, among other critical checkpoints. Viken recently launched its latest product, FOXHOUND-HNA™, which enables law enforcement to detect trace elements of contraband in the field. The company will use the loan proceeds for general growth and working capital purposes.

"Viken's cutting-edge technology provides law enforcement with crucial new devices that are making a major difference in keeping the public safe from threats," said Gerald A. Michaud, President of Horizon. "Their powerful scanning tools give officials the capability to quickly and comprehensively search the entirety of any vehicle and cargo for contraband and hazardous materials. We are pleased to support Viken's continued growth."

"We are excited to receive Horizon's support as we continue to broaden our worldwide support of law enforcement and military communities," said Jim Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Viken. "Viken's world-class product suite considerably enhances the ability of law enforcement and military professionals to detect potential threats and hazards. With Horizon's financial backing, we look forward to developing new and advanced solutions to further improve global security."

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) is a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries. The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolio's return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. Horizon is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, with a regional office in Pleasanton, California, and investment professionals located in Austin, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Reston, Virginia and Portland, Maine. To learn more, please visit horizontechfinance.com.

About Viken Detection

Viken Detection provides enabling security imaging and material identification solutions that help law enforcement and safety inspection professionals keep the public safe from drug trafficking, counterterrorism, human trafficking and other hazardous threats. The company's innovative products, the NIGHTHAWK-BTX™ (handled imager), FOXHOUND-HNA™ (trimodal narcotics analyzer), OSPREY-UVX™ (vehicle scanners) and the Pb200e™ (lead-paint analyzer), are recognized leaders in their markets. Viken Detection is headquartered northwest of Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information, please visit us at www.VikenDetection.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Horizon undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
ICR
Garrett Edson
[email protected]
(860) 284-6450

Media Relations:
ICR
Chris Gillick
[email protected]
(646) 677-1819

favicon.png?sn=NY26657&sd=2023-06-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/horizon-technology-finance-provides-20-million-venture-loan-facility-to-viken-detection-301848588.html

SOURCE Horizon Technology Finance Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY26657&Transmission_Id=202306121615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY26657&DateId=20230612
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.