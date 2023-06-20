George Soros' Top 5 Holdings as of the 1st Quarter

The guru handed control of his financial empire to his son

Author's Avatar
James Li
3 hours ago
Summary
  • George Soros handed control of his $25 billion empire to his son Alex Soros.
  • Soros Fund Management’s top holding as of the first quarter is Horizon Therapeutics.
  • The firm’s other top holdings include Alphabet and Amazon.
Article's Main Image

According to current portfolio statistics, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the top five holdings of

George Soros (Trades, Portfolio)’ Soros Fund Management as of the first quarter were Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP, Financial), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, Financial), First Horizon Corp. (FHN, Financial), Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDK, Financial) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN, Financial).

1668345093859311616.png

Guru hands control of his financial empire to his son

According to an exclusive Wall Street Journal interview, Soros announced over the weekend that he gave control of his $25 billion empire to his son Alex. The son explained in the interview how he and his father think alike on political and human rights issues.

Soros Fund Management overview

Soros partnered with

Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) during the 1990s, famously shorting the British pound in 1992. The guru converted his firm into a family office in 2011.

Soros Fund Management invests using a theory of reflexivity, which is based on the premise that individual investor biases affect market transactions and the economy. Opportunities can be found by studying the market prices of assets, which can change based on the volume of buys and sells from highly emotional traders.

1668344380072656896.png

As of March, the firm’s $3.55 billion 13F equity portfolio contains 144 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 13%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are technology, health care, consumer cyclical and financial services, accounting for 16.50%, 14.03%, 13.25% and 11.09% of the equity portfolio.

1668346225365090304.png

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Horizon Therapeutics

Soros Fund Management owns 3,291,801 shares of Horizon Therapeutics (

HZNP, Financial), giving the position 10.12% equity portfolio weight.

1668346857186656256.png

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics traded around $99.65 on Monday, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.77.

1668352189396942848.png

The Irish biotech company has a GF Score of 85 out of 100 based on a rank of 9 out of 10 for momentum and GF Value, a profitability rank of 6 out of 10 and a rank of 7 out of 10 for growth and financial strength.

1668349098220060672.png

Even though the company’s three-year earnings per share decline rate of 8.5% underperforms approximately 74% of global competitors, Horizon Therapeutics’ three-year revenue growth rate of 34.5% outperforms more than 90% of global biotech companies.

1668350739975503872.png

Alphabet

The firm owns 1,419,080 Class A shares of Alphabet (

GOOGL, Financial), dedicating 4.15% of its equity portfolio to the position.

1668351283318226944.png

Shares of Alphabet traded around $123.46 on Monday, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.83.

1668352118978772992.png

The Mountain View, California-based online search giant has a GF Score of 95 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 10 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 7 out of 10 and a rank of 9 out of 10 for profitability, growth and financial strength.

1668352607057346560.png

Alphabet’s high financial strength is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 11 and an interest coverage ratio that outperforms more than 69% of global competitors.

1668353961318416384.png

First Horizon

The firm owns 7,309,487 shares of First Horizon (

FHN, Financial), allocating 3.66% of its equity portfolio to the holding.

1668354272556744704.png

Shares of First Horizon traded around $11.81 on Monday, showing the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.67.

1668354656532692992.png

The Memphis, Tennessee-based bank has a GF Score of 53 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 1 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 10 out of 10 and a rank of 4 out of 10 for financial strength and profitability. Despite this, the stock does not have enough data to compute a growth rank and thus, the GF Score may give an incomplete picture of the company's potential.

1668356528899358720.png

The regional bank's low financial strength is driven by several warning signs, which include a cash-to-debt ratio that underperforms approximately 72% of global competitors and a debt-to-equity ratio that underperforms over 52% of global banks.

1668358944583581696.png

Liberty Broadband

Soros Fund Management owns 1,389,893 shares of Liberty Broadband (

LBRDK, Financial), giving the position 3.20% equity portfolio weight.

1668359194434076672.png

Shares of Liberty Broadband traded around $17.77 on Monday, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.81.

1668359506406408192.png

The U.K.-based telecom services company has a GF Score of 76 out of 100 based on a rank of 7 out of 10 for momentum and GF Value, a profitability rank of 6 out of 10, a growth rank of 5 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 4 out of 10.

1668359835638300672.png

Amazon.com

Soros Fund Management owns 706,561 shares of Amazon.com (

AMZN, Financial), giving the position 2.06% equity portfolio weight.

1668360603338539008.png

Shares of Amazon.com traded around $126.57 on Monday, showing the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.63.

1668360924362178560.png

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant has a GF Score of 94 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for momentum and growth, a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10 and a rank of 8 out of 10 for GF Value and profitability.

1668361192164294656.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.