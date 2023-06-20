BEIJING, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missfresh Limited ( MF) (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) today announced that on June 6, 2023, the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notified the Company that the Staff had determined to delist the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) from Nasdaq unless the Company timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearing Panel (the “Panel”). The Company plans to timely request a hearing before the Panel as well as a further stay of any suspension action pending the ultimate conclusion of the hearing process.



On December 5, 2023, the Staff notified the Company that it no longer satisfied the minimum $10,000,000 stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(A). The Staff subsequently granted the Company an extension to regain compliance with that requirement, through June 5, 2023. The Company did not regain compliance with the stockholders’ equity requirement by June 5, 2023, which resulted in the Staff’s issuance of the June 6, 2023 letter.

Additionally, on May 18, 2023, the Staff notified the Company that it did not satisfy Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to its failure to timely file the Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Staff’s June 6, 2023 letter indicated that the Company should address the concern of filing delinquency with the Panel.

There can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company’s request for continued listing or that the Company will be able to evidence compliance with the applicable listing criteria within any extension of time that may be granted by the Panel following the hearing.

