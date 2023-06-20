Media Alert: Rambus to Demo 64G PCIe 6.0 PHY and Controller IP at PCI-SIG Developers Conference in Santa Clara, CA

Author's Avatar
17 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS):

What:

PCI-SIG+Developers+Conference+2023

Who:

Rambus+Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider

Where:

Santa Clara Convention Center

Rambus Booth #8

5001 Great America Pkwy

Santa Clara, CA 95054, United States

When:

June 13-14, 2023. The Conference begins at 9 a.m. PT

Join us for the PCI-SIG Developers Conference in Santa Clara, CA and see demos of the latest Rambus+PCI+Express%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+%28PCIe%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E%29+6.0+IP+solutions, including 64 Gigatransfers per second (GT/s) PCIe 6.0 PHY and Controller IP. With leading PPA, these 64 GT/s products achieve high performance, low power and area-efficient footprint for compute-intensive workloads including data center, AI/ML and HPC applications.

The Rambus PCIe 6.0 Interface Subsystem comprising PHY and Controller has been fully optimized to meet the needs of advanced heterogenous computing architectures. The PCIe Controller features an Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) engine dedicated to protecting the PCIe links and the valuable data transferred over them. The PCIe 6.0 PHY features state-of-the-art SI/PI performance to provide best-in-class design margin for first-time-right implementations.

Visit Rambus at booth #8 to see a hardware demonstration of these leading-edge PCIe 6.0 Interface IP solutions. For additional information on Rambus PCIe 6.0 IP, please visit www.rambus.com%2Finterface-ip%2Fpci-express%2F.

Follow Rambus:

Company website: rambus.com+%0A
Rambus blog: rambus.com%2Fblog+%0A
Twitter: %40rambusinc+%0A
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Frambus+%0A
Facebook: www.facebook.com%2FRambusInc

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230612919930r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612919930/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.