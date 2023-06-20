ST. LOUIS, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation, a leading provider of infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation and technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of Standard Pipe Services, a preferred provider of trenchless repair services throughout the Delaware-Maryland-Pennsylvania tri-state area. Standard Pipe Services employees and facilities will remain in place in Delaware operating under the Insituform name.

In 1999, Mark Schneider acquired a small, three-person sanitary sewer rehabilitation company called Tri-State Grouting. Since then, the company’s service offerings have evolved over the last four decades to include Cured in Place Pipe, grouting, clean and TV inspections, as well as geopolymer application for both manhole and main line pipe rehabilitation.

“As an experienced trenchless rehabilitation provider with complementary services, Standard Pipe Services is a welcome addition to Aegion,” said Rob Tullman, President and CEO, Aegion. “This acquisition broadens our Mid-Atlantic footprint and bolsters our portfolio of industry-leading pipeline solutions. Frank and his team have formed an outstanding company and we’re excited to build off that foundation.”

In addition to organic growth, Standard Pipe Services’ expansion can also be attributed to several acquisitions and mergers that began in 1999 and culminated most recently in 2016.

“We have always sought out the best talent and resources needed to meet any challenge and exceed expectations,” said Frank Impagliazzo, President, Standard Pipe Services. “Now, we look forward to building on our long-standing successes and growing together as a member of the Insituform team.”

