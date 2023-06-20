Aegion Announces Acquisition of Standard Pipe Services

The North American Leader in Technology-Enabled Water Solutions Expands Service Footprint in the Delaware-Maryland-Pennsylvania Tri-State Area

ST. LOUIS, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation, a leading provider of infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation and technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of Standard Pipe Services, a preferred provider of trenchless repair services throughout the Delaware-Maryland-Pennsylvania tri-state area. Standard Pipe Services employees and facilities will remain in place in Delaware operating under the Insituform name.

In 1999, Mark Schneider acquired a small, three-person sanitary sewer rehabilitation company called Tri-State Grouting. Since then, the company’s service offerings have evolved over the last four decades to include Cured in Place Pipe, grouting, clean and TV inspections, as well as geopolymer application for both manhole and main line pipe rehabilitation.

“As an experienced trenchless rehabilitation provider with complementary services, Standard Pipe Services is a welcome addition to Aegion,” said Rob Tullman, President and CEO, Aegion. “This acquisition broadens our Mid-Atlantic footprint and bolsters our portfolio of industry-leading pipeline solutions. Frank and his team have formed an outstanding company and we’re excited to build off that foundation.”

In addition to organic growth, Standard Pipe Services’ expansion can also be attributed to several acquisitions and mergers that began in 1999 and culminated most recently in 2016.

“We have always sought out the best talent and resources needed to meet any challenge and exceed expectations,” said Frank Impagliazzo, President, Standard Pipe Services. “Now, we look forward to building on our long-standing successes and growing together as a member of the Insituform team.”

About Aegion Corporation
Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in rehabilitation solutions for aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater and potable water industries. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com.

About Standard Pipe Services
Standard Pipe Services is a company based in Bear, Delaware, that specializes in the cleaning, televising and trenchless repair of storm and sanitary sewer pipe and appurtenances. In business since 1976, the company has televised over 1 million linear feet of pipe annually ranging in size from 4 inches to 60 inches.

