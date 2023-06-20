HOUSTON, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in an investor event hosted by Water Tower Research (“WTR”) on June 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM Eastern.



As part of WTR’s ongoing Fireside Chat Series, Jeff Robertson, Managing Director at WTR, will lead an in-depth conversation with George Maxwell, VAALCO’s Chief Executive Officer and Director. Included in the discussion will be a variety of important topics, including the transformational combination with TransGlobe in late 2022 and the ongoing opportunities across its portfolio of assets in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea and Canada, potential acquisition opportunities, and the Company’s growing cash flow position and strong balance sheet, and management’s strategy to supporting sustainable growth in shareholder value.

Investors and other interested parties can access the event by registering in advance at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3xzJ9oJ5SoelZWftn5eD4A. (Please note that the web address is being provided as a courtesy; information from the website is not incorporated into, or a part of, this press release.)

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in Africa and Canada.

Following its business combination with TransGlobe in October 2022, VAALCO owns a diverse portfolio of operated production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea and Canada.

For Further Information