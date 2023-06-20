Stelco Holdings Inc. (“Stelco” or the “Company”), (TSX: STLC) today announced the voting results from its annual general meeting (“Meeting”) of shareholders (“Shareholders”) held today.

The seven (7) candidates nominated for election to the Company’s board of directors, as listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular, dated May 10, 2023, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Monty Baker 22,410,268 68.77% 10,176,505 31.23% Michael Dees 21,365,424 65.56% 11,221,349 34.44% Alan Kestenbaum 30,221,948 92.74% 2,364,825 7.26% Michael Mueller 29,952,561 91.92% 2,634,212 8.08% Heather Ross 22,899,032 70.27% 9,687,741 29.73% Indira Samarasekera 25,352,416 77.80% 7,234,357 22.20% Daryl Wilson 30,791,851 94.49% 1,794,922 5.51%

A majority of Shareholders of the Company also voted in favour of a resolution to re-appoint KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company, to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders.

A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

