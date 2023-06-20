VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) today announced plans to temporarily reduce its lumber production over the next month by approximately 19 million board feet due to weak market conditions.



The temporary reduction in lumber production will be spread across certain sawmills in the Company’s British Columbia manufacturing platform through the remainder of June and into early July. Remanufacturing and shipping operations will continue uninterrupted. Lumber production at impacted sites is expected to resume in mid-July depending on market conditions and available log supply.

The Company will continue to evaluate market conditions on an ongoing basis with a view to maintain a balance between production and demand.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.0 billion board feet from seven sawmills, as well as operates four remanufacturing facilities and two glulam manufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements under the applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by the use of words such as “plans” “expects”, “will” and “continue”, and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the duration of the reduction and timing for resumption of lumber production, plans for remanufacturing and shipping operations, inventory levels and market conditions. Although such statements reflect management’s current reasonable beliefs, expectations and assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements are accurate, and actual results or performance may materially vary. Many factors could cause our actual results or performance to be materially different, including economic and financial conditions, changes in demand for the Company’s products, competition and selling prices, natural disasters and adverse weather conditions and other factors referenced under the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of our MD&A in our 2022 Annual Report dated February 16, 2023.

