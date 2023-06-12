Genie Energy to Present at Sidoti's June Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference

Author's Avatar
17 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEWARK, N.J., June 12, 2023

NEWARK, N.J., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a global provider of energy services, today announced that Avi Goldin, Genie's chief financial officer, will present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 14 at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Genie_Energy_Logo.jpg

Goldin's presentation will provide an overview of Genie Energy's strategy, outlook and results. The live presentation can be accessed here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_K4EB2mnYSNu8fxB6HPUTQA. Presentation materials will also be made available through the Genie Energy website.

Management will be available for virtual 1x1 investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday and Thursday, June 14/15. Investors who are interested in arranging a meeting with Genie management should contact Brian Siegel of Hayden IR ([email protected]) or request a meeting through the Sidoti Conference Portal.

About Genie Energy Ltd.:
Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA) is a retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Renewables division is a vertically-integrated provider of commercial, community, and utility-scale solar energy solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY26779&sd=2023-06-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genie-energy-to-present-at-sidotis-june-small-cap-virtual-investor-conference-301848726.html

SOURCE Genie Energy Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY26779&Transmission_Id=202306121719PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY26779&DateId=20230612
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.