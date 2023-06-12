PR Newswire

Tour the Decker and Bronze models at Elmwood Farm

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the debut of two new model homes at Elmwood Farm (RichmondAmerican.com/ElmwoodFarm) in Williamsport. The models include the Decker plan and the Bronze plan, which boasts an attached RV garage, known as the UltraGarage® (RichmondAmerican.com/UltraGarage).

Model home tours (RichmondAmerican.com/ElmwoodGO)

Elmwood Farm offers inspired ranch and two-story floor plans, including several from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection. Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the new Decker and Bronze models from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

Community at a glance:

ENERGY STAR® certified homes from the $400s

Ranch & two-story floor plans, including one with an attached RV garage

2 to 7 bedrooms, approx. 1,790 to 2,930 sq. ft.

9' main-floor ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, quartz bathroom countertops and more included

Homesites up to 1/2 acre

Close proximity to outdoor recreation

Homes under construction for a quicker move-in!

Special move-in offers available

Elmwood Farm is located at 9863 Ripple Drive in Williamsport. Call 410.312.2829 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 230,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

