Statement from Harley-Davidson regarding production suspension

Author's Avatar
17 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, June 12, 2023

MILWAUKEE, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson" or the "Company") (

NYSE:HOG, Financial) was recently notified of a potential quality issue relating to brake hose assemblies provided by a tier-2 supplier, Proterial Cable America ("PCA"), a portfolio company of Bain Capital, to the Company's tier-1 brake system suppliers. The recently launched 2023 CVO Road Glide and Street Glide motorcycles do not utilize these brake hose assemblies.

Following this notification, Harley-Davidson will be running limited motorcycle manufacturing operations at its York facility. This is a new supplier quality issue, separate from the matter that caused the production suspension in May 2022.

Based on the latest information provided by PCA, the Company now anticipates resuming full motorcycle manufacturing operations at its York facility on June 26, 2023. The Company does not expect its international production to be meaningfully impacted.

Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson: "While retail sales have improved in the quarter, as we had expected, we have a strong inventory position in the network to help us navigate through this situation - our teams are working very hard to minimize the impact on the business."

About Harley-Davidson, Inc.
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. Harley-Davidson also has a controlling interest in Livewire, the first publicly traded all-electric motorcycle company in the United States. LiveWire is the future in the making for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. Drawing on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector, LiveWire's ambition is to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. Learn more at harley-davidson.com and livewire.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The Company intends that certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words such as the Company "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "targets," "intends," "is on track," "sees," "feels," or "estimates," or words of similar meaning. Similarly, statements that describe future plans, objectives, outlooks, targets, guidance, or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, unfavorably or favorably, from those anticipated as of the date of this press release. Such risks and uncertainties include the following, among other factors: (i) uncertainties regarding the potential quality issue relating to brake hose assemblies provided by Proterial Cable America ("PCA brake hose assemblies"), including the nature and extent of the potential issue and the ability of the supplier to remedy the potential issue; and (ii) whether the Company will be successful in managing the effects that the production suspension caused by the potential quality issue relating to the PCA brake hose assemblies may have on its business, including on retail sales of new motorcycles. Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

### (HOG-OTHER)

Harley_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG26803&sd=2023-06-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-from-harley-davidson-regarding-production-suspension-301848692.html

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG26803&Transmission_Id=202306121800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG26803&DateId=20230612
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.