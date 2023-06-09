On June 9, 2023, President and CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of The Chemours Co ( CC, Financial), a global chemistry company that specializes in the production of performance chemicals and materials. This insider buying activity comes as a positive signal for investors, as it indicates that the company's top executive is confident in the future prospects of the business.

Mark Newman has been with The Chemours Co since 2019 and has served as the President and CEO since 2021. Prior to joining Chemours, Newman held various leadership positions at SunCoke Energy, Inc., and The Dow Chemical Company. His extensive experience in the chemical industry has been instrumental in driving the growth and success of The Chemours Co.

The Chemours Co operates in three main segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The company's products are used in a wide range of industries, including automotive, electronics, construction, and consumer goods. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, The Chemours Co is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for high-performance materials and chemicals.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Mark Newman has purchased a total of 15,322 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase of 7,661 shares is a strong indication of his confidence in the company's future performance. Additionally, the insider transaction history for The Chemours Co shows that there have been 2 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 2 insider sells over the same timeframe.

The relationship between insider buying and selling activities and stock price performance can provide valuable insights for investors. In the case of The Chemours Co, the recent insider buying activity by Mark Newman may signal a positive outlook for the stock, as it suggests that the company's top executive believes in its growth potential.

Valuation

On the day of Mark Newman's recent purchase, shares of The Chemours Co were trading at $34.63 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $4.69 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 9.95, which is lower than the industry median of 19.16 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation levels.

With a price of $34.63 and a GuruFocus Value of $34.58, The Chemours Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. This means the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by President and CEO Mark Newman, along with the stock's current valuation, suggests that The Chemours Co may be an attractive investment opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the performance chemicals and materials industry. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for high-performance materials and chemicals in various industries.